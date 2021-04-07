The kindergarten students at Chapel Hill Elementary recently had the opportunity to step out of the classroom and be “geologists” for the day.
Diamond Del’s Gem Mining Adventure visited the campus to give students a mobile gem mining experience. Students were able to pan mine for gems and create their own personalized gem collection.
This experience not only offered students some insight into the world of geologists but it also allowed students to see the purpose in classifying rocks and minerals.
The students at Chapel Hill were very excited about their findings and beautiful collection of gems.
The Chapel Hill administration and staff said they were grateful to the Diamond Del Mining Adventure and the kindergarten teachers for giving students the opportunity to make real world connections.
