The Chapel Hill High School NJROTC participated in the annual Wreaths Across America Program on Dec. 19.
This time-honored tradition is during the month of December and is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies not only at Arlington National Cemetery, but more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, as well as at sea and abroad.
“The CHHS NJROTC Cadets were humbled to be part of something larger than themselves”, said Chief Michael Potter.
