Fifth grade students at Chapel Hill Elementary have been learning about coding in the school’s STEAM Lab.
Students used their basic knowledge of coding and took it to the next level. The students used the Lego WeDo program from Lego Education and followed the instructions to build “Milo, the Science Rover.”
Basic coding involves students learning how to set up pathways online, but with the robot feature they can see their work in real live action.
After constructing the Rover out of Legos, the students were able to build a coding program for the Rover to follow.
They had a great time watching their creations move forward and backward. Some students were even able to alter their programs to have the Rover play music, change colors and make sounds.
STEAM teacher, Sally Reese said, “We can’t wait to see what they will create next and what that creation will be able to do!”
The Lego WeDo kits were provided by K-12 Science, STEM, and Computer Science coordinator Casey Bethel. Douglas County School System provided training for the robotic kits.
Reese said her students have raved about the robots and enjoyed this hands-on experience.
