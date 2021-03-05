Do you know where the first Historical Black College was?
Do you know what college President Barack Obama attended or the contributions from some of the alumni from the Historical Black Colleges in Georgia?
Students at Chapel Hill Elementary were exposed to a plethora of new information and focus for Black History Month that covered many of the answers to these types of questions.
Each classroom teacher selected a Historically Black College or University, or group, such as a fraternity or sorority, to research and display outside of their classroom.
Teachers reached out to community stakeholders to get memorabilia and experiences of life at the college.
Teachers allowed students to walk the halls and visit the outside of classrooms to read information of the focus college and discuss the accomplishments.
Some of the colleges that were chosen were Howard University, Morehouse College, Xavier University, Tuskegee University, and Clark Atlanta University.
After touring some of the classrooms, CHES fifth-grade student Kaylee Peterson said, “I learned how important it was for Blacks to have their own place to learn.”
When asked if any students were not desiring to attend a HBCU, fifth-grade student Keyshaun Cook said, “It was hard for them back then, so I would be happy to go now.”
In Jennifer Campbell’s first-grade class they studied Xavier University where the mother of one of her students graduated from. Her mother shared one of her fondest memories of President Barack Obama giving the graduation speech right before he ran for President. She said his speech lit a fire in the room and still gives her chills to think about it. Her daughter Alanis said she can’t wait to attend the same HBCU her mother did.
