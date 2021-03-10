Chapel Hill Elementary School's third-, forth- and fifth-grade Program Challenge students participated in their second WordMasters Challenge competition in February.
The WordMasters Challenge is a national competition for students in grades 3-8 that encourages growth in vocabulary and verbal reasoning.
The competitions, which are held three times throughout the school year and include more than 125,000 students nationwide, challenge students to think analytically and metaphorically in an effort to complete rigorous analogies.
