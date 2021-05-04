The Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) for May features the creative works by Jackie Chapman.
Chapman received a specialist degree from the University of West Georgia in special education and was a teacher for 29 years in the Douglas County School System.
She began exhibiting at craft shows in 1980 and has worked with many types of media including tole painting, soft sculpture, sewing, and woodworking.
After taking a few classes from a dear friend, Chapman purchased a kiln and some clay and starting creating her pottery masterpieces. Each piece has its beginnings in a 25-pound bag of stoneware clay and is hand built or hand thrown and then decorated with flowers, leaves, birds, frogs, turtles, and glazes. Her inspiration comes from nature, whimsy, and just about anything that she comes in contact with.
Chapman resides in Douglas County with her husband of 47 years, Robert. They have one daughter and three grandchildren.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
