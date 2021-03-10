The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County's Cheers to the Arts series is returning this year.
The CAC will host themed nights, refreshments, tastings, activities, door prizes, live music, and much more. Citizens are invited to enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with their creative side.
Tickets are $25 per person or $20 CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC's mission and programs throughout the year.
• Thursday, April 15, 6-8 p.m.: Wine in the Woods at Dog River Library. Sample wine tastings, refreshments, live music by EB2 band, door prizes and more as you enjoy a night out with your friends.
• Thursday, June 3, 6-8 p.m.: Beer & Buddies at Taco Mac, Douglasville.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, located about 20 miles from Atlanta and just off I-20 (exit 36). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770/949-2787 or visit www.artsdouglas.org.
