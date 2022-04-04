SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County will present its first Cheers to the Arts event on Thursday, April 28 from 6-8 p.m. The CAC will host themed nights, refreshments, tastings, activities, door prizes, live music, and much more. Come enjoy the fun, relax and get in touch with your creative side.
Tickets are $25 per person or $20 for CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC’s mission and programs throughout the year.
• Thursday, April 28th: Wine in the Woods at Dog River Library
Sample wine tastings, refreshments, live music by EB2 band, door prizes and more as you enjoy a night out with your friends.
• Thursday, June 16th: Beer & Buddies at Taco Mac, Douglasville
The Cheers to the Arts program is generously supported by presenting sponsor Elevate Douglas and joined by Taco Mac, Georgia Power, Dog River Library, HRC Engineers, GreyStone Power, Delta Community Credit Union, Southern States Insurance, and Chapel Hill News & Views. Additional sponsorships are available — call 770.949.2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org for more information.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton St.in historic downtown Douglasville, located about 20 miles from Atlanta and just off I-20 (exit 36). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770-949-2787 or visit our web site — www.artsdouglas.org.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
