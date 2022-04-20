A group of Chapel Hill Elementary School fourth graders took the top spot in the spring Stock Market Game, a 10-week, online simulation of real-world stock trading sponsored by the Georgia Council on Economic Education.
The first-place team members Shaun Hurley, Bailee January, Elycia Manuel, and Kendall Moore beat out 57 other Douglas County elementary teams by turning their $100,000 initial investment into $111,291.36.
Prior to participating in the competition, students learned about all things economics: supply and demand, profit and loss, competition, risk, how to read a stock table, and how to research investments.
It is safe to say these winning students know how a market economy functions in today's society, said Traci Keeley, gifted education teacher at Chapel HIll.
"Chapel Hill Elementary has some savvy investors, and we are so very proud of their tremendous success," she said.
