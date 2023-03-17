Chapel Hill Elementary School Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon was named the Douglas County School System Library Media Specialist of the Year earlier this week.
The award honors K-12 library media specialists who have created instructional collaborations that improve student engagement and achievement.
As an educator with 14 years of experience, Sheldon is credited with transforming Chapel Hill Elementary’s Media Center into a lively and welcoming community.
She regularly organizes school-wide reading celebrations to foster a love for literature among students. Additionally, she sponsors the Cheetah News Network, producing daily video news announcements with fifth-graders.
Sheldon’s vision for the media center is to create a student-centered, vibrant, fun space that promotes learning, according to the school system. She strives to make it the heart of the school, where all guests feel comfortable and at ease.
According to Principal K’Asha Davis, Sheldon’s media center welcomes everyone who enters.
Davis praised Sheldon for instilling a love for literacy, technology, and creativity in every learner.
“With each visit to the Media Center, our students are fully engaged and excited to go on their reading adventure because of her infectious love for literacy and learning,” Davis said.
The Georgia School Library Media Specialist of the Year award recognizes K-12 library media specialists like Sheldon, who have fostered instructional collaborations that increase student engagement and achievement.
Sheldon will now compete for the Georgia School Library Media Specialist of the Year award. The winner will be announced at the GLMA Summer Institute in June.
