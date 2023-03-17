Sheldon

Chapel Hill Elementary School Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon was named the Douglas County School System’s Library Media Specialist of the Year earlier this week. Sheldon, center, is pictured with Principal K’Asha Davis, left, and Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Melanie Manley.

 DCSS/Special

Chapel Hill Elementary School Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon was named the Douglas County School System Library Media Specialist of the Year earlier this week.

The award honors K-12 library media specialists who have created instructional collaborations that improve student engagement and achievement.

