Chapel Hill Elementary School has been busy with several STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities over the past few weeks.

Earlier in the month, students learned about Martin Luther King, Jr. and participated in activities to help them understand and remember why we honor him in January. During this time, kindergarten, first and second graders, read the book "Martin's Big Words" and used the engineering design process to plan a design for a podium that King could have stood behind when he gave the famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

