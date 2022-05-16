Chapel Hill Elementary School Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon in partnership with K-2 School Counselor Tracy Small, arranged a visit from the first lady of the University of West Georgia Dr. Tressa Kelly and the UWG mascot Wolfie.
In an effort to kick start AVID week, encourage post-secondary goals, and continuously promote literature at Chapel Hill Elementary School, Dr. Kelly shared the book Wolfie Finds His Howl. The book explains the background story of how Wolfie first fell in love with the University of West Georgia, which later led to becoming the mascot. This book is specifically written for a K-2 audience in hopes to shed some light on the college experience and university life for younger students.
Chapel Hill's first- and second-grade students took part in an interactive read aloud with Wolfie. Dr. Kelly read aloud as Wolfie acted out the story. The students participated in the story and helped to bring the story to life. Our students loved the opportunity to meet Wolfie and ask questions about college and possible careers. Students left with a better understanding of university life and possible careers that a college degree could lead to.
