Students at Chapel Hill Elementary were able to have a visually hands-on experience honoring a variety of inventors for Black History Month.
The African Americans Inventor’s Exhibit exposes students to various inventions, and is designed to cultivate conversation about how these inventions impact society today, generate a desire for students to aspire to become inventors themselves and promote interest and investment in African American inventions.
Each of the 26 inventors were featured with a visual of their item and a blurb about them and their invention. Students were engaged in their learning and were able to make real world connections by recognizing items in their household or world. In addition to the exhibit, many students completed individual research posters and were excited when the person they researched was presented.
Jace Rose, a first-grader at CHES, said the Super Soaker invention was his favorite. The Super Soaker was invented in 1989 by engineer Lonnie Johnson and designed by William Raucci. He stated to his teacher, he thought it would be so cool to be an inventor also and invent something fun for kids to play with.
The conclusion of the exhibit contains motivation for students to become innovators and inventors themselves in hopes of someday joining the display of inventions.
Some of the other inventors featured Madam CJ Walker (invented hair care products) and Thomas Martin (invented the fire extinguisher).
Every class in the school was able to experience the exhibit. This exhibit has been displayed in schools, churches, libraries, museums, and other venues since February 2013.
To experience the exhibit, email aainventorsexhibit@gmail.com or 404-310-1582.
