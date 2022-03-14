CHES students learn about African American inventors

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Students at Chapel Hill Elementary were able to have a visually hands-on experience honoring a variety of inventors for Black History Month.
The exhibit exposes the visitor to various inventions, cultivates conversation about how these inventions impact society today, and it generates a desire for students to aspire to become inventors themselves and promote interest and investment in African American inventions.
Each of the 26 inventors were featured with a visual of their item and a blurb about them and their invention.
Students were engaged in their learning and were able to make real world connections by recognizing items in their household or world. In addition to the exhibit, many students completed individual research posters and were excited when the person they researched was presented.
Eliana Cooper, a first-grader at CHES, said the super soaker invention was her favorite. The Super Soaker was invented in 1989 by engineer Lonnie Johnson and designed by William Raucci. She stated to her teacher, she thought it would be fun to invent something fun for kids to play with.
The conclusion of the exhibit contains motivation for students to become innovators and inventors themselves in hopes of someday joining the display of inventions.
Some of the other inventors featured Madam C.J. Walker (invented hair care products) and Thomas Martin (invented the fire extinguisher).
Every class in the school was able to experience the exhibit. This exhibit has been displayed in schools, churches, libraries, museums, and other venues since February 2013.
