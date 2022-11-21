Chapel Hill Elementary School Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon wanted to find new ways to engage students in reading.
Sheldon created a Donors Choose project for a StoryWalk to engage students in literacy while being active.
With a StoryWalk, students are able to read a story, take a break, stretch their legs and meet their individual needs while breaking from the computer and a traditional classroom environment.
To introduce the StoryWalk to the building, Sheldon, along with Principal K’Asha Davis, recently led a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Students in Madison Rice’s second-grade class were invited to be the ceremonial first class to enjoy the walk.
Sheldon, Davis, and the second-graders all dressed as turkeys and “trotted” through the walk.
It was an amazing experience for all.
All classes will have access to the StoryWalk and it will be a permanent fixture at CHES.
StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children (and adults) to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time! Laminated children’s books are installed along an outdoor path.
As you stroll down the path, you’re directed to the next page in the story. Students are exercising their bodies as well as their minds.
