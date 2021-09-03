Chapel Hill High School senior Anthony Arredondo recently signed his letter of intent to Oglethorpe University — a dream that he visioned at the early age of 11. He always saw himself as a college runner and hopefully professionally as he watched videos of his running hero, Steve Prefontaine.
Anthony started his running career at Arbor Station Elementary School under the direction of Coach Butch Soles and Coach Kim Eldredge as a part of the Roadrunners program.
It was during this time his passion and natural talent prevailed. After leaving that program Anthony headed over to Chapel Hill Middle School and began competing in the Wildcats track program.
Anthony talks about trying out for all the sports, but the one he was most successful in and became his focus was running.
Coach Lougher was Anthony’s coach during those years. Anthony credits Coach Lougher with building his love for the sport and pushing him to be better.
In eighth grade Anthony was told the county passed a rule allowing all eighth graders to compete in cross country at the high school they would be attending. It did not take long before Coach Kelly Williams' phone rang and Anthony was dressing in purple and black panther uniform joining his sister on the Chapel Hill cross country team.
“I remember watching Anthony run around the course cheering his sister on and telling me one day I will run for you coach!” said Coach Williams.
Since that year the coach and Anthony have been together breaking records.
"Anthony is an amazing kid and I am so proud of the young man he has become. He is a leader both on and off the athletic field," Williams said. "He has big dreams and works so hard achieving all A’s in the classroom while competing and working part time at Chick-fil-A, as a coach you could not ask anything more from a runner than what Anthony is doing right now."
Anthony has few more things to accomplish before leaving Chapel Hill. Right now he holds the eighth grade XC record and he would like to see how close he can get to the 1600 and 3200 record held by Wade Voyles and Taylor Lord.
"Those records are going to be tough to beat but I want to do the best I can to move my name up in the record books here at the Hill," he said. "With the help of Coach Stovall and Coach Williams I think anything is possible. Coach Stovall has come onto the Panther staff and has been a great addition.
"Coach Stovall has helped me see some things I should do to help improve my performances. I am really excited about finishing strong and running at the state championships in May.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.