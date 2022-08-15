SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Faryn Algarin is an honor student at Chapel Hill High School.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 6:52 pm
This summer Faryn earned the elite status of becoming one of the first scholars selected for the inaugural Spelman College SMASH science program.
This is a highly sought after prestigious program that only allows one opportunity to apply during the student’s 9th grade year.
Faryn was a top pick for this extensively detailed process that welcomed 25 young ladies as the first select few chosen across the metro Atlanta area.
Faryn’s school counselor, Patreece Hutcherson, recommended Faryn for this program because she excels at learning and has an energetic willingness to try new experiences and opportunities.
During this experience, Faryn was immersed in working on multiple projects & activities, enjoying campus life, and making new friends while changing the trajectory of her life.
The scholars have been offered vast exposure including acquainting themselves with top scientists around the globe along with interactive immersive learning opportunities.
The SMASH program has an intricate network of universities throughout the US which include the University of California, Berkeley; Stanford (Stanford, CA); UC Davis (Davis, CA); Morehouse (Atlanta, GA); Wayne State University (Detroit, MI); Illinois Institute of Technology; Southern Illinois University; Northeastern University (Boston, MA); University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI), and Spelman College (Atlanta, GA).
Chapel Hill High School has enthusiastically partnered with the Morehouse SMASH program for several years and now with the neighboring Spelman SMASH program.
Currently our Chapel Hill High School Morehouse SMASH scholars include: Lemachi Ajoku, Ethan Bailey, Mason Bell, Alain Civil, Caleb Civil, Blake Ferdinand, Jordan Fitzgerald, Joshua Fitzgerald, Jayden Pierrette, Elijah Plenty, Ethan Sayles, David Spencer III, and Isaiah Wiggins. In addition, one of Chapel Hill High School’s Magnet Teachers — Ms. Taiwana Walker is a SMASH instructor.
To learn more about this program go to SMASH.org.
