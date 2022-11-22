Three students from Kenya Taylor’s speech forensics class at Chapel Hill High competed in the Peach State Classic at Carrollton High School, which is the largest speech and debate competition in the state.
Alyssa Blacknall and Lindsey Mercer competed in Public Forum debate in the novice category and won four out of six rounds, making it to quarterfinals.
“I would like to recognize Alyssa for her exceptional case writing, and Lindsey received a third place honorable mention for her speaking skills during the debate”, said Taylor.
Claire Craton competed in Informative Speaking, and was the only novice speaker among varsity competitors. Craton won first place overall for her Informative Speech, “Are You Okay? An Evolution of Mental Health History and Treatment.”
