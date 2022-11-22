Speech Debate pic

Chapel Hill High students Alyssa Blacknall, Claire Craton and Lindsey Mercer competed in the Peach State Classic Debate recently.

 DCSS/Special

Three students from Kenya Taylor’s speech forensics class at Chapel Hill High competed in the Peach State Classic at Carrollton High School, which is the largest speech and debate competition in the state.

Alyssa Blacknall and Lindsey Mercer competed in Public Forum debate in the novice category and won four out of six rounds, making it to quarterfinals.

