Congratulations are in order for Chapel Hill High School’s DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) program.
Under the supervision of advisor Antionette Godfrey, DECA student members attended the state conference Jan. 27-19, at the Hyatt Regency downtown Atlanta.
The CHHS chapter brought back many awards. One of their major achievements is that they were named Diamond chapter, which is the highest level you can achieve at the state level. Students were also recognized for being one of the top 20th largest chapters in the state of Georgia and novelist level for their community service initiative.
The Georgia DECA website describes the club as an organization that, “enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, applying learning in the context of business, connecting to business and the community and promoting competition.”
The following CHHS students participated in state competition: Temidayo Solomon, Jalen Wallace, Karli Hollis, Brylen Thompson, Rylee Rice, Rebecca Thomas, Brandon Jorgensen, Kae Sabo, Shea Wilson, Ethan Sayles, Joshua Fitzgerald, Sameera Hersi, Kamau Edmonson, Nakyia Lezin, Kennedi Polite, Delorna Stutts, Rose Tucker, and Morgan Cantrell.
The following students will now move on to compete at the National Level, Karli Hollis, Rebecca Thomas, and Delorna Stutts.
