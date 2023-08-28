The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will hold the 27th annual Chili Cook Off in downtown Douglasville at O’Neal Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 21st, 2023 from 6 until 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Lithia Springs Ford.
In Past years more than 4,000 people joined in this festive evening of good food, fun and entertainment as many local Douglasville celebrities presented the community with different flavors of chili. In 2022 many local businesses participated some of which included Meems Bakery, Panther Brands, The Vine Café, and the Nichols Center, all vying for the title of the best chili in Douglasville. Organizations, businesses, and individuals who want to cook chili in the Halloween-themed event should contact the Cultural Arts Council (770) 949-2787 or info@artsdouglas.org.
The fee as a chili cooker is $100 for a booth. The deadline is October 1st, 2023. Chili cookers can also register and pay online through the CAC website, http://artsdouglas.org/chili-cook-off/. Booths will only be assigned on a first come first serve basis and when the full fee has been paid. Please note that we are only accepting chili cookers booths for this event.
In 2022 the “Most Sold” winner was the City of Douglasville — City Council & Mayor selling more than any other booth! There will also be awards for the “Best Tasting” chili, last won by JC Freedom House in partnership with Christ Cutz BBQ, “Spiciest Chili” went to The Rawls Family, and the “Best Presentation” for the most creatively decorated booth in 2022 was won by The City of Douglasville Public Services Department. The most sold winner for 2023 will be notified by phone and announced in our local newspapers, along with the other winners in the week after the Chili Cook Off. The 2023 tasting judges will consist of three culinary experts.
Proceeds from Chili Cook Off benefits exhibits and classes at the Cultural Arts Council, educational programs in the schools, and the CAC’s “Family ARTSVentures!” artists in the schools and in the community performing series. Plans for the Chili Cook Off are to have great weather, lots of chili eaters, and great fun again this year!
This year’s presenting sponsor is Lithia Springs Ford who is proud to serve the Lithia Springs community and the surrounding area for your new and used car needs. Located at 870 Thornton Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 or go to their website at www.lithiaspringsford.com. Providing additional support: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Chapel Hill News and Views, Elevate Douglas, Armstrong Photo Gallery, Extreme Images, Awards Systems GreyStone Power Corp., Connally Jordan, and Associates, & Pepsi for graciously sponsoring this year’s Chili Cookoff!
The CAC in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful, is proud to present the 6th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Calling all sports teams, non-profits, schools, businesses, and churches! The 6th Annual Scarecrow Contest will be offering cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, and bragging rights, of course! Email kevin.mras@artsdouglas.org to get started.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, located about 20 miles from Atlanta and just off I-20 (Exit 36). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, please call 770/949-2787 or visit our web site — www.artsdouglas.org.
