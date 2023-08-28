The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will hold the 27th annual Chili Cook Off in downtown Douglasville at O’Neal Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 21st, 2023 from 6 until 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Lithia Springs Ford.

In Past years more than 4,000 people joined in this festive evening of good food, fun and entertainment as many local Douglasville celebrities presented the community with different flavors of chili. In 2022 many local businesses participated some of which included Meems Bakery, Panther Brands, The Vine Café, and the Nichols Center, all vying for the title of the best chili in Douglasville. Organizations, businesses, and individuals who want to cook chili in the Halloween-themed event should contact the Cultural Arts Council (770) 949-2787 or info@artsdouglas.org.