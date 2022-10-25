The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County on Tuesday announced the award winners from the 26th Annual Chili Cook Off held Oct. 22 at O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville.
Chili booths hosted by political candidates, local businesses, nonprofits, and area service clubs competed for bragging rights of being the best tasting chili, the spiciest chili and the most sold chili. The best decorated booth was also highly competitive and a costume contest for all ages was held as the crowd happily worked their way through hundreds of gallons of chili.
• Best Tasting Chili – JC Freedom House (with food by Christ Cutz BBQ)
• Spiciest Chili – The Rawls Family
The chili judging was done by Chef Steve Halliday, Chef Gabe from Gabe’s Downtown and Chef Edwards from West Georgia Technical College.
• Best Decorated Booth – Douglasville Public Service Department
The booth decorating judging was done by Beverly Tate and Laura Mullins.
• Best Costume Infant – age 5 category was McKenzie Joseph “Zombie Cheerleader"
• Best Costume First Grade – Fifth Grade category was Hendrix Smith "Chicken Kids Meal"
• Best Costume Sixth Grade – 12th Grade category was Emory Euliano “Sonny Capone”
• Best Costume Adults category was Keep Douglasville Beautiful Board & Staff “The Addams Family”
• Best Costume Dogs & Pets was Benji Cone “Devil”
Monday after the event volunteers dutifully counted all the ticket stubs redeemed for chili and the tickets revealed that Most Sold Chili was the City of Douglasville – City Council & Mayor.
The CAC in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful also presented the 4th Annual Scarecrow Contest in correlation with the Annual Chili Cook Off.
The community was invited to decorate a scarecrow outside of the CAC and it will remain on display through Oct 31. The Scarecrow Contest offered cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and bragging rights. People's Choice will be announced at the end of the month. There is still time to choose your favorite at the CAC.
This year’s winners were announced at the Chili Cook Off:
• First Place: Nichols Center, for their “Sunflower Queen”
• Second Place: Douglas County DA, for their “Will Barrow”
• Third Place: Stallings Insurance, for their “Oh No!”
“After this year’s hot summer days, the Chili Cook Off had cool weather, which added a nice touch to the large crowd on the Plaza. We are so happy to have the community come together for such a great event on a beautiful night!” said Emily Lightner, executive director.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.