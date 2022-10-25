The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County on Tuesday announced the award winners from the 26th Annual Chili Cook Off held Oct. 22 at O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville.

Chili booths hosted by political candidates, local businesses, nonprofits, and area service clubs competed for bragging rights of being the best tasting chili, the spiciest chili and the most sold chili. The best decorated booth was also highly competitive and a costume contest for all ages was held as the crowd happily worked their way through hundreds of gallons of chili.

