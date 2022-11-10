On the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) presented two mesmerizing performances to Dorsett Shoals Elementary School, grades K-5, as part of the ARTSventure series.
The Atlanta Chinese Dance Company showcased authentic Chinese dance, Chinese props, and demonstrations, and informed the students about ancient Chinese traditions.
Even the CAC staff learned many new facts about China from tea drinking to authentic attire. Did you know that only royalty could wear yellow inside the palace? Did you know there are 56 different Chinese ethnicities in Chinese culture? The week following the performance, Principal Kelly Brown told CAC, “All of our students are still talking about how much they loved seeing the dancers, and learning more about the various cultures of East Asia. They’re even asking our music teacher about Asian-inspired music and instruments!”
The students were given time for questions and the thoughts provoked were astounding, showing a definite enthusiasm to learn more. One student asked, “Where did these dances come from at the very beginning before they were traditions?” The dance company answered, “The traditions started when the people celebrated together and celebrated in their homes, and over time the dances were refined and later taught as a perfected expression of the people.”
The CAC brings cultural performances to the youth so they will see firsthand many lessons they may not otherwise get to experience, but one of the best lessons is the revelation of how powerful we each are, that we hold the tools to shape our culture inside ourselves. If Chinese families celebrating in their own homes thousands of years ago could shape the Chinese culture we learn about today, then how can we use our individual expression to shape the beauty of our community, legacy, and beyond?
Through education, passion, culture, sharing, the arts, and expression, the CAC mission is enacted in the ARTSventure program: to nurture and guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents and visitors and beyond – because who knows how far these students may take what they are taught. Check out Artsdouglas.org for recent news and opportunities, and don’t forget to follow the CAC on Facebook and Instagram.
