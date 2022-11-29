Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta development director, Laura Turner, community members, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their pediatric orthopedic and sports medicine office by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 26. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is nationally ranked in ten pediatric specialties including orthopedics and sports medicine. They are located at 6095 Professional Parkway, Suite 101B in Douglasville.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is ranked among the top pediatric orthopedics programs in the country. Their program combines the latest proven technology and research with a caring, child-friendly approach, making Children’s a top choice for treatment of orthopedic conditions and injuries.
Children’s programs are led by orthopedic specialists that work closely with doctors and orthopedic surgeons in the community. This ensures complete, coordinated care is delivered seamlessly at their hospitals for children with orthopedic conditions.
Laura commented, "We want to thank everyone for coming out to celebrate our orthopedics and sports medicine office! We are thrilled to be able to provide such a valuable service to Douglas and the surrounding area.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Laura, and her staff, “We are so thrilled to celebrate your brand-new office here in Douglasville. Thank you for bringing a piece of CHOA to Douglas and for providing such a highly rated choice for treatment for the children of Douglas County. We look forward to continuing to support and promote Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for many years to come.”
For more information about Children’s Physician Group-Orthopedics and Sports Medicine or to schedule an appointment, contact them at 404-255-1933, or visit their website at choa.org/medical-services/orthopedics.
