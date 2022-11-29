CHOA

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta development director, Laura Turner, community members, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their pediatric orthopedic and sports medicine office by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 26.

 Chamber/Special

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta development director, Laura Turner, community members, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their pediatric orthopedic and sports medicine office by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 26. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is nationally ranked in ten pediatric specialties including orthopedics and sports medicine. They are located at 6095 Professional Parkway, Suite 101B in Douglasville.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is ranked among the top pediatric orthopedics programs in the country. Their program combines the latest proven technology and research with a caring, child-friendly approach, making Children’s a top choice for treatment of orthopedic conditions and injuries.

Trending Videos