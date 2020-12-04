SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) satellite group, The Douglas County Art Guild, is returning again for another Christmas Art Bazaar.
Citizens can shop local this Christmas and support a local artist by visiting the Art Bazaar Dec. 3-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Art Bazaar will be held in the Wynn Building, next door to the Cultural Arts Center, 8644 Campbellton St., Douglasville.
All of the art at the Bazaar has been handcrafted by a member of the Douglas County Art Guild. Some of the available artwork includes jewelry, pottery, gourds, woodturning, stained glass, fused glass, blown glass, paintings, fiber goods, and much more.
The Douglas County Art Guild, meets the first Tuesday of each month, at St. Julian’s Episcopal Church, 5400 Stewart Mill Road, Douglasville, GA. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. with show and tell and refreshments, followed at 7 p.m. with a program and business meeting.
For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.