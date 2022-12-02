The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) satellite group, The Douglas County Art Guild, returns again for another Christmas Art Bazaar.
You can shop local this Christmas and support local artists by visiting the Art Bazaar Dec. 1-10 from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. each day. The Art Bazaar will be held in the Wynn Building, next door to the Cultural Arts Center, 8644 Campbellton St., Douglasville.
All of the art at the Bazaar has been handcrafted by a member of the Douglas County Art Guild. Gift your loved ones handcrafted gifts that are sure to impress! Some of the available artwork includes jewelry, pottery, gourds, woodturning, stained glass, fused glass, blown glass, paintings, fiber goods, and much more.
The Douglas County Art Guild normally meets the first Tuesday of each month at St. Julian’s Episcopal Church, 5400 Stewart Mill Rd., Douglasville, GA. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. with show and tell and refreshments, followed at 7 pm with a program and business meeting. Please contact Linda Britt, President, at lbbritt@comcast.net to confirm if meeting.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
