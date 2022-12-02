The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) satellite group, The Douglas County Art Guild, returns again for another Christmas Art Bazaar.

You can shop local this Christmas and support local artists by visiting the Art Bazaar Dec. 1-10 from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. each day. The Art Bazaar will be held in the Wynn Building, next door to the Cultural Arts Center, 8644 Campbellton St., Douglasville.

