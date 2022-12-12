If you’d like to see your Christmas lights featured in the Sentinel, email us a photo with your address and any other details you’d like to include to news@douglascountysentinel.com.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Teen arrested for having gun at Lithia Springs High
- Volunteers assure Operation Christmas was huge success
- Warrant: Son shot father three times in their Villa Rica home
- Villa Rica man sentenced to 30 years for drug conviction
- As overdoses soar, so does demand for life-saving drug naloxone
- Electric vehicle battery manufacturer coming to Bartow County
- State tax revenues down slightly in November
- Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
Most Popular
Articles
- Two suspects arrested after crime spree
- Beulah Grove Lodge named to Georgia 'Places in Peril' list
- Man charged with killing father at Villa Rica home
- A getaway in VR: Christners showcase themed rooms in Airbnb
- Marietta woman caught switching price tags at Walmart
- Tyler Perry among early voters in Douglas
- Proposed budget lacks extra 5% for deputies
- Warrant: Son shot father three times in their Villa Rica home
- Elderly Atlanta man charged with sexual battery
- Lithia Springs heading back to state finals
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.