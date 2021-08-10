Downtown Douglasville’s Church St. Farmers Market celebrated National Farmers Market Week on Tuesday, Aug. 3 by unveiling it’s brand new sign and organizing a host of special events.
The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce performed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new sign, which was designed by community artist Krystel Sanchez and made possible with funding from Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
Special guests included Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson, Chamber Diplomats and the Church St Farmers Market board members.
Special events celebrated artisans and growers alike. The UGA Douglas County extension office passed out free watermelon slices in celebration of National Watermelon Day and provided a cooking demonstration class led by Susan Culpepper. Classes taught attendees about the importance of food preparation safety and how to make a summer corn salad. Sanchez, designer of the market’s new sign, had a booth front and center, representing her business, Krystel’s Creations.
In addition to the wonderful weekly produce and craft vendors, guest vendors at Tuesday’s market included the Douglas County Lions Club, who offered free vision screenings, and the Douglasville- Douglas County WSA, who provided market-goers with ice-cold water and free reusable bottles.
The Church St Farmers Market opens every Tuesday, 3-7 p.m. at 6730 Church St., Douglasville, GA. The market has grown considerably since its inaugural year in 2020, regularly hosting 20-plus vendors weekly that include seven Georgia-grown fresh fruit & vegetable vendors. You will also find locally produced meats, preserves, honey, baked goods, and many local artisans.
The market offers SNAP doubling through a Wholesome Wave Fresh for Less partnership. Every $1 spent with SNAP/EBT (food stamps) earns a free $1 that can be spent on fruits & vegetables at the Church St Farmers Market. Eat local and support your Georgia farmers!
The Church St Farmers Market is an initiative of Live Health Douglas and directed by Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Keep Douglasville Beautiful, UGA Cooperative Extension Douglas County and Douglas County Parks and Rec.
For more information on the Church St Farmers Market please email info@KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.org, or visit douglasvillega.gov/FarmersMarket, on Facebook at ‘ChurchStMarketDouglasville’ or on Instagram at ‘ChurchStFarmersMarket’.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.