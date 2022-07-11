Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition (CIHC) hammered the first nails and raised the first walls on their annual house Saturday, June 25 on Britt Road in Mableton.
The build marks the 22nd annual home for the CIHC. The 2022 Coalition includes 14 religious organizations and four corporate members.
Religious organizations include: Smyrna First United Methodist Church, Bethany United Methodist Church, East Cobb Islamic Center, West Cobb Islamic Center, Temple Kol Emeth Synagogue, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Log Cabin Community Church, Covenant United Methodist Church, Unity North Church, McEachern United Methodist Church, St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church Marietta, Due West United Methodist Church and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
Corporate partners include Nissan, Atlanta West Carpets, Moore Colson and Pinkerton & Laws.
The build is for future homeowner Leda Cook. Leda has two sons and a daughter: Johnathan, 25, (a Marine stationed in Japan), Jimmina,18, and Mike,16. She moved to Cobb County 10 years ago for the educational needs of her children. Two of them required accelerated courses and one required assistance for autism.
Leda wants to remain in Cobb County so her youngest can continue to receive a quality education, and she wants to be a permanent member of a community. Leda is a toddler guide at a local Montessori school. Leda says having been there for the past nine years, she loves serving children and families.
Leda has worked hard for many years toward the goal of homeownership. She tried to save for a down payment for a home, which was more challenging as she paid rent plus other financial obligations.
“This is Leda’s third time applying to become a Habitat homeowner, and we so proud to be able to help her achieve her goal and finally have a place to call her own for her family,” said Jessica Gill.
The annual coalition uses the motto, ‘We Build to Coexist, We Coexist to Build’. Coalition co-chair and Habitat team member Henry Hene said, “For 22 years, this cross-denominational coalition has come together for the common purpose of bettering a family’s future through housing. We represent many faiths, and always find a way to meet our financial obligations and build alongside our homeowner, no matter the year, nor the challenges.”
About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
About Habitat for HumanityDriven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in southern Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
