The City of Douglasville recently won the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Healthiest Employer Award for a medium-sized agency.

 City of Douglasville/Special

For the fourth time, the City of Douglasville has won the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Healthiest Employer Award for a medium sized agency. The city also won first place in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

The awards were announced at a ceremony on Aug. 31 at Guardian Works in Atlanta.

