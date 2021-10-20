Weeks after winning the 1st Place Healthiest Employer Award among medium-sized businesses from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the City of Douglasville was named No. 30 on the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers for their investment in the health and wellbeing of its employees.
This award honors the organizations that are demonstrating care for their people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives.
Scoring is based on each organization’s Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.
The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1-100 scale, with each question totaling .25-3 points.
“It’s extremely important that we focus on the physical and mental health of our employees,” said Human Resources Director Teaa Allston-Bing. “Achieving optimal wellness will continue to be a high priority here at the City of Douglasville. We will work hard to ensure our employees go home at the end of the day as safe and healthy as possible. That means our strategies will be reviewed often to enhance engagement.”
Douglasville’s investment in its employees is part of a broader strategy to retain the best people to serve the community. Being named among the top 100 companies in the U.S. is key to supporting the employee experience, retaining good people, and attracting top talent in a tight job market.
There are numerous ways that the city provides wellness programs to its employees. In 2016, the “D-Fit” Wellness program was created as a method to reduce costs associated with health insurance for employees and all city departments have a representative that serves on the committee. There are many wellness challenges that the committee has brought to employees to promote health and wellness such as water consumption challenges, Mindful Minute Seminars, gym memberships, walking step challenges, an annual employee health fair, and other incentives.
The city opened a Wellness Center for its employees in May 2020. The clinic serves as an opportunity for employees and their dependents to conveniently attend an appointment, have an annual check-up, get COVID-testing and the vaccine, fulfill prescriptions, and more.
“Healthiest Employers scores hit record highs in the past year, reflecting a deep level of care and empathy by business and benefits leaders who stand out in their support of their employees’ well-being,” said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers® Program Coordinator. “The effects of COVID-19 will likely affect business operations for many years to come and it is crucial that companies are considering the needs of their employees beyond the immediate crisis.”
Healthiest Employers® was founded over a decade ago by Springbuk to drive meaningful investment in employees’ health and wellbeing and to accelerate companies’ adoption of data-driven approaches to health initiatives and planning employee benefits.
“Well-being is no longer a nice to have, it is a business imperative to hire and retain top talent,” said Rod Reason, CEO of Springbuk. “Businesses that are not investing in the health of their employees risk losing the talent needed to compete, or even survive.”
About DouglasvilleLocated just 20 miles west of Downtown Atlanta, Douglasville is a unique blend of small-town charm coupled with metropolitan amenities. The standard for southern living, Douglasville is the place where innovation meets opportunity. Dedicated to employees, pleasant and responsive to the community, and committed to enhancing the quality of life for both visitors and residents alike, Douglasville is the premier city in the nation to live, work, play, and raise a family.
About Healthiest EmployersSpringbuk is the preferred health intelligence platform for Healthiest Employers. This partnership brings clinical expertise, empowering us to move beyond recognition. With Springbuk, Healthiest Employers can help forward-thinking organizations to utilize more intelligent solutions for managing the health and well-being of their population.
About SpringbukSpringbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.
