The City of Douglasville’s Tree Board, will be hosting an Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, Feb. 17. The program will be held at Hunter Park near the ballfields at 2 p.m.
The Arbor Day Celebration will dedicate trees that have been planted around the ballfields at Hunter Park to provide shade for fans, teams, and other visitors.
The Tree Board is planting trees as part of its commitment to being part of Tree City USA.
The Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow tree cover. It also presents an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental change.
Citizens are encouraged to attend the celebration to see the newly planted trees. Attendees will also receive tree seedlings provided by the Georgia Forestry Commission.
