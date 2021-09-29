The Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department has plenty of fall activities this year for the whole family.
Oct. 2 brings a Halloween themed parking lot bingo to the city. Following on the success of the spring parking lot bingo, join the city for a fun night of Bingo, good food, giveaway prizes for those dressed in costume, and Halloween fun. Bingo will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hunter Park.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, Hunter Harvest is coming back to Douglasville. The Hunters Harvest Fall Festival and Arts & Crafts Show will be held at Hunter Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will have all kinds of arts and crafts vendors and lots of delicious food. For the kids, there will also be a play zone featuring inflatables and another amenities. To get into the Halloween spirit, costumes are encouraged.
Jessie Davis Park will host a festival, Jessie Davis Park October Fest, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival games, face painting, cotton candy, inflatables, and much more will be sure to get you in the “fall” mood.
Finally, the city has an event planned for active seniors. On the evening of Oct. 16, there will be a Trunk or Treat for active seniors at the Hawthorne Center at Jessie Davis Park. The event will be from 4-8 p.m. and it will be a fun time for seniors to interact with each other, in a safe and festive way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.