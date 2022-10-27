Teal Pumpkin

Main Street Douglasville and the CVB have partnered to setup a Teal Pumpkin table inside the Welcome Center downtown.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children living with food allergies, and many others impacted by intolerances and other conditions, according to the city.

Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick or treaters.

