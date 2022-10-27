The Teal Pumpkin Project is a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children living with food allergies, and many others impacted by intolerances and other conditions, according to the city.
Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick or treaters.
For the first year ever, Main Street Douglasville has partnered with the CVB to setup a Teal Pumpkin table inside the Welcome Center downtown from Oct. 24-Nov. 1. The Welcome Center is located at 12385 Veterans Memorial Highway Douglasville, GA 30134.
Main Street Douglasville is raising food allergy awareness and offering the option of non-food trinkets and toys in a separate bowl to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for all trick-or-treaters.
