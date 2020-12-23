Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announced Dec. 9 that Teresa Clark has been named branch manager of its Douglasville branch office. Clark will be responsible for the recruitment, training and management of the office's sales associates.
Clark earned her real estate license in 2005, while also working as an office manager for a private law firm. In 2017, she retired from law and has since pursued real estate full-time. Moving forward in her real estate career, Clark is excited to bring her love for real estate, her passion for helping others and her ability to create a collaborative environment to Crye-Leike’s Douglasville office.
“I am very excited for this next chapter of my career and to be a part of the Crye-Leike family,” said Clark. “I see this as a great opportunity to grow with a reputable company. Together, we will expand our footprint and market share in Georgia.”
For more information regarding real estate in and around Douglasville, GA, please visit Crye-Leike’s office, located at 2092 Fairburn Road, or visit the Crye-Leike website at www.clhomes.com. Branch Manager Teresa Clark may be reached at 770-403-6194, or via email at teresa.clark@crye-leike.com.
ABOUT CRYE-LEIKE
Crye-Leike Real Estate Services (www.crye-leike.com), a full service real estate company for over 40 years, is ranked as the third largest independently-owned real estate firm in the nation and the largest serving Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and the Mid-South. Crye-Leike has more than 3,200 sales associates, over 800 employees and 140+ company-owned and franchise offices spread across nine states. It generated $6.5 billion in sales volume and 29,925 closed transaction sides corporate wide in 2019 — its biggest year ever — and is on track to achieve the company's goal of $6.8 billion in sales volume this year.
