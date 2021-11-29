Five talented eighth graders are well on their way to college acceptance and success after being named REACH Scholars. The students and parents participated in a signing ceremony on Nov. 17, the terms of which will lead to a $10,000 college scholarship.
“We are thrilled that these five students will receive all the support they need to be successful in high school and beyond,” said Superintendent Trent North. “They will receive extra mentoring and guidance over the next five years as well as scholarship money, so they can be confident they will be successful in college and will have the financial backing to make their dreams possible.”
The REACH Scholarship was initiated in 2012 by Governor Nathan Deal. Douglas County was one of the first three school districts to offer the scholarship opportunity to students. Now there are more than 2,000 REACH Scholars in over 130 school systems across Georgia. Sixty-one of those REACH Scholars are from Douglas County, and 28 have graduated from high school and enrolled in college over the last four years. The first group of REACH Scholars graduated from college in 2021.
One of the REACH Scholars from Douglas County who graduated from Ft. Valley State University in 2021 is now working in Douglas County. Amber Moreland, pictured, spoke at the ceremony and shared her accomplishment of graduating from college debt free through the REACH Scholarship and additional matching funds.
REACH Scholars are selected through an application process. They are provided with a mentor from the community and an academic coach in middle and high school. REACH Scholars are required to perform service learning and maintain a designated grade point average, and parents are required to be deeply involved in their child’s preparation for college, including attendance at parent meetings and events. Upon graduation and successful completion of the program, REACH Scholars will receive a $10,000 scholarship to a HOPE eligible public or private college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.