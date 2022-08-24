GHC Coakley

Sarah Coakley, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Georgia Highlands College, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) recently announced that Sarah Coakley, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Georgia Highlands College, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. This program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.

Many sitting community college presidents plan to retire in the next decade, creating vacancies and an opportunity to diversify college leadership. Aspen Presidential Fellows represent the next generation of college leadership: this incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is 70% female, and 54% are people of color. The institutions they represent are also diverse, located in 16 states, from small rural colleges to large urban campuses. The fellows, selected through a competitive process, will work closely with highly accomplished community college presidents, Aspen leaders, and Stanford University faculty over ten months to learn from field-leading research, define and assess student success at their colleges, and clarify their visions for excellent and equitable outcomes for students while in college and after they graduate.

