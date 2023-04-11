Coasta Tanning owner Sarah Panjwani and her team celebrated their grand opening on March 24. Coasta was previously known as Sun City Tan. They are located in the same location at 7397 Douglas Boulevard next to Taco Mac. Panjwani said Coasta is in the “same great place” with the “same great people, just a new name and renovation so you can take care of your skin without damaging it.” Coasta offers the new “Red Light Therapy,” the latest technology in tanning and skin care, and other services. Coasta can be reached at 770-947-8202.
