Wellstar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Wellstar Health System, has received a donation of $10,000 from CoBank on behalf of Gary A. Miller, a member of the cooperative bank’s board of directors.
The gift will help fund a new pediatric emergency department at Wellstar Douglas Hospital, which has been recognized as one of the top-ranked hospitals in the nation.
Children make up about 20 percent of emergency visits at the hospital, and the $5.7 million project will provide a separate, dedicated space for young patients and their families to receive immediate access to pediatric emergency physicians and leading-edge medical technology designed especially for children.
“We appreciate the donation from CoBank and Gary Miller. Support from our community leaders is vital to bringing this project to life,” said Lisa Mello, director of strategic giving at the foundation. “While Douglasville is an Atlanta suburb, parents and families want high quality care close to home during an emergency, especially in cases of our smallest patients. As a parent myself, watching leaders such as Gary support our mission is inspirational and gives hope for a brighter future for our communities.”
Wellstar Foundation is committed to raising $1.5 million for the project, which is set for completion in the summer of 2021.
The foundation raised $9.3 million in 2019, funding a variety of healthcare programs, facility enhancements and equipment at many of the 11 Wellstar Health System hospitals across Georgia.
“The pediatric emergency department is another indication that Wellstar Douglas Hospital is committed to providing world-class services to Douglas County and the surrounding area,” said Miller, who is a member the Wellstar Health System board of trustees. “CoBank and I are proud to support this effort to provide our children with specialized care in a friendly environment.”
Miller is president and chief executive officer of GreyStone Power Corporation, an electric distribution cooperative in Douglasville; is a director for GRESCO Utility Supply, an electric material supplier, and for the Douglas County Development Authority in Douglasville; and serves on the board of the Community Assurance Captive and the Hospital Authority of Douglas County. In addition, he is an alternate director of Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, a statewide trade organization, and in alternate director and advisory board member of Georgia Transmission Corporation and Oglethorpe Power Corporation.
The contribution is part of CoBank’s corporate citizenship program which, in 2019, provided more than $11.3 million in aid to charitable organizations throughout the country. As part of the program, CoBank allows its employees and board members to direct bank donations to their choice of non-profit organizations and programs, benefitting local communities where its employees and directors live and work.
