Cobb & Douglas Public Health is now accepting applications for the 2023 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Partnership Grant. Proposed initiatives must implement policy, system, or environmental (PSE) health initiatives in Cobb County or Douglas County.
The grant serves as seed money to expand sustainable initiatives that support at least one topic area detailed in the 2021-2022 Community Health Assessment for Cobb and Douglas Counties, such as:
• Social determinants of health — e.g., access to care, housing, education access, and economic stability
• A leading cause of death or injury
• Chronic diseases and healthy behaviors
• Mental and behavioral health
• Maternal and infant health
• Child and adolescent health
Interested organizations can request up to $25,000. The CHIP Partnership Grant is a 1:1 matching grant which requires organizations to have an equal amount of funds allocated to the initiative prior to the CHIP Partnership Grant request. Funding requests less than or equal to $5,000 do not require a 1:1 match. The deadline to apply for the 2023 CHIP Partnership Grant is Jan. 23, 2023. Recipients will be notified by Feb. 10, 2023.
