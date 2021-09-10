SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for September features the renowned artist, Ann Cockerill.
Cockerill first discovered the wonders of painting at the age of four. A native of Georgia, she was born and raised in Cobb County.
Born with a degenerative hip disease, she spent much time in body casts as a child.
“God has a way of turning bad things into blessings though” Cockerill said.
It was during these times, that she developed her imagination and learned how to paint and draw.
Cockerill received a degree in art at LaGrange College and studied under many artists.
She was commissioned by the state of Georgia to paint portraits of James Oglethorpe, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Marquis de LaFayette for the newly remodeled “Old Capitol” in Milledgeville.
Her painting of Kennesaw Mountain was included in the “Spirit of America Exhibition from Winslow Homer to Andrew Wyeth,” and toured the nation’s museums.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
