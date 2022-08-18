GHC Coley

Rontavious "Tay" Coley runs the boutique sneaker shop, The Early Way on Broad, while also pursuing his bachelor's degree in healthcare management from Georgia Highlands College.

While pursuing his bachelor’s degree in healthcare management at Georgia Highlands College (GHC), Rontavious “Tay” Coley is also operating The Early Way on Broad — a boutique sneaker shop specializing in specialty footwear, clothing and more.

He said his time at GHC has helped him build a foundation for taking on new challenges.

