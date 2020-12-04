Collingsworth Family performing Dec. 10 at Mill Town

The Collingsworth Family will be performing at Mill Town Music Hall on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
After meeting as musicians in their church camp in Petersburg, Michigan in August 1986, Phil and Kim Collingsworth have been ministering in music ever since. The family now has played over the United States as well as overseas.
They are now into their 34th year of ministry.
“We will be singing songs from our newest Christmas album, A True Family Christmas, when we come back to Bremen,” said Phil Collingsworth.
When Phil and Kim, the piano virtuoso, married, they began ministering in music together. In 2000, they decided to put together a family singing group and daughter Olivia, who was only two years old, even joined the family singing every tune. That’s how the family stayed together, the father and mother, and four children. This year is their 20th year on the road as a group.
“Live Like Jesus,” a song from their 2018 release, Mercy and Love, was a song that was received very well from Southern Gospel radio stations,” added Collingsworth. “We connected with a well-respected Christian booking agency who has been giving us an opportunity to perform at other venues such as Performing Arts theaters.” The agency also represents other celebrated gospel artists.
The group has also hired new social media and streaming experts.
“We changed our Facebook page and over 180,000 people now follow their page. “We have to make sure that we are in front of the new trends,” Collingsworth said. “We even received a Dove Award for Best Long Form Video.”
The group’s greatest achievement was receiving a Grammy Nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.
From 2006-20, the family earned many awards from The Singing News magazine, the National Quartet Convention, and other organizations. Some of the recognitions include Mixed Group of the Year, various Musician of the Year honors for Kim Collingsworth, and Young Artists of the Year for the other members of the family.
In addition, the group has been highlighted on the nation’s biggest gospel music syndicated radio program, The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil, XM/Sirius Satellite Radio’s Enlighten Channel 65, and Gospel Music Television. They have been part of the Gaither’s Homecoming Series for many years.
Their partnership with Stow Town records has helped the family reach different outlets with the Sony Music. Also, they have collaborated with the famous Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir (with 270 singers) on several songs.
The Collingsworth Family has grown to the point where they recently had to add a second tour bus. With two daughters using violins, Kim Collingsworth on the piano, and Phil Collingsworth playing the trumpet and flugelhorn, their concerts are doing very well across the country.
For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 770-537-6455 or visit them online at www.milltownmusichall.com.
