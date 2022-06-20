The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) for June features Carol Collins.
Collins has been an artist for 25 plus years contributing both time and resources to fostering the advancement of the arts.
“Being an artist is a lifelong commitment,” Collins said.
Creating original arts and crafts has been a major goal for Collins by sharing her talent with others.
The Painter’s Box Collections and Collins' signature C’ Ann offer a unique variety of personalized gifts that are individually handmade. The gift collection includes journals for children through adults.
Many of the necklaces, bracelets, and earrings feature Swarovski crystals and stones with meaning.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
