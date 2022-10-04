At the Sept. 26 meeting, Douglas County Rotarians enjoyed hearing from Eric Collins, director of facilities and athletics for the Douglas County School System.
Collins touted the importance of extracurricular and athletic activities for students, including developing a stronger mind, gaining professional skills, developing a wider social circle, gaining time management skills, and exploring interests.
One of the athletic accomplishments for 2021-2022 spotlighted by Collins included the success of the Lithia Springs High School flag football team.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) added flag football for girls three years ago, and three high schools in Douglas County field teams.
Last December, the LSHS flag football team advanced to the Region 5 AAAAAA state finals, but lost in overtime.
Coach Kendra Pleasants and several members of the team were on hand at the meeting to answer questions. We wish them luck as they plan to win it all this year.
In addition to Collins' presentation, Rotarian Ken Crawford was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow award by Rotary Foundation Chair Jennifer Rogers.
