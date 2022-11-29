The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) celebrated their annual Gala & Auction, themed Mosaic: Around the World on Nov. 19 from 6-10 p.m.
This year the event took place at The Douglasville Conference Center in downtown Douglasville.
Guests enjoyed dinner featuring food from around the world, a cash bar, cultural performances for dancing, a silent auction, and so much more.
"A grand time was had by all, funds were raised for the Arts Council’s ongoing arts programs throughout the year," CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said. "The hand-made centerpieces, the auction that was picked bare by bidders, and the great dancing sound provided by Dana “DJ Dice” Daniels made for a memorable evening. Exciting energy filled the Douglasville Conference Center! Fueling this was cultural performances featuring Latin Dance by Phoenix Dance36, West African Drumming led by John Warrington, and Mobasher Sadi Sobhan. Plus, a violin performance by Camille Brown and vocals from Akua Taylor."
Lightner thanked the Mosaic: Around the World Gala Presenting Sponsor Greystone Power Corp. along with Virtual Auction sponsor Hughes Ray Company Engineers, Surveyors & Landscape Architects, Photography Sponsor: Bowtie Photography, and Gold Sponsors Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia Power, Elevate Douglas, Connally Jordan & Associates, Kaiser Permanente, and Douglas County School System. Entertainment sponsors include Southern States Insurance, Premier Association Management Inc., The Collaborative Firm, Red Ink Consulting Firm, Anchor Heating & Air Co., Sanitas Logic, and PO Solutions.
The first-ever Community Awards were announced at the gala. The CAC Community Awards are meant to recognize members of the CAC family who have made great impacts in the arts around Douglasville/Douglas County.
This year’s winners went to Beyond the Front Porch for the Culture Connects Award for engaging with underserved communities through an equity, inclusion, and accessibility lens.
The CAC Spirit Award went to Krystel Sanchez-Hartman who has committed an untiring effort and generously works toward the advancement of the Cultural Arts Council and the arts in the community.
Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority won the CAC Arts in Community award. WSA has demonstrated exemplary dedication to inspiring and encouraging the arts in Douglasville and the Douglas County community.
The Excellence in Arts in Education award was presented to Tammy Morris with the Douglas County School System. As a former art educator herself, Tammy understands the demands of being an art educator and makes outstanding contributions to the enhancement of arts education by consistently inspiring and encouraging arts in their students.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
