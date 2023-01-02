Do you live, work, learn, or play in Cobb County or Douglas County?
Are you interested in the health of our residents?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Do you live, work, learn, or play in Cobb County or Douglas County?
Are you interested in the health of our residents?
If so, you are invited to review the 2021-22 Community Health Assessment (CHA) for Cobb and Douglas Counties and provide your feedback on desired community priorities and suggested changes via brief surveys.
The CHA is conducted every five years and provides qualitative and quantitative data on the health status, quality of life, and risk factors for residents in Cobb County and Douglas County.
The CHA includes data analyzed by population subgroups such as age, race/ethnicity, gender, and geographic region to identify health disparities and health inequities.
Further, trends over time were assessed and compared to state and national averages.
In collaboration with community partners, the CHA will be used to develop a county-wide community health improvement plan (CHIP) in early 2023.
The plan will be used to implement community-based changes to improve long-term health and wellness, monitor progress toward goals, and establish new goals in the future.
The CHA can be found on the CDPH website at: https://www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/publications/.
The surveys to collect feedback on community priorities and reports suggested edits will be open until Friday, Jan. 20.
Tell CDPH what health issues should be prioritized at https://forms.office.com/g/urGFqJbs Mq.
Report suggests edits be sent to https://forms.office.com/g/dw49qTYcHH.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.