Get ready for a day of health, wellness, and family-friendly activities at the highly anticipated 5th Annual "Word of Faith Community Health Fair" taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter located at 135 Riverside Parkway; Austell, GA 30168, adjacent to Six Flags Over Georgia.
This Community Health Fair, the 5th annual event and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to be a comprehensive and educational event for the entire community, featuring nearly 60 exhibitors offering a wide range of services and resources to promote well-being and healthy living. Attendees of all ages can look forward to:
• Medical Screenings: Take advantage of free health screenings to monitor vital aspects of your well-being.
• Nutritional Tips: Learn from experts about the importance of proper nutrition and how to make healthier food choices.
• Mental Health Resources: Access valuable information and resources to support mental health and well-being.
• Senior Care Information: Discover senior care options, assistance programs, and resources for aging individuals.
• Children’s Fun Activities: Engage your kids in exciting and educational activities to keep them entertained while learning about health.
• Music: Enjoy live music performances to uplift your spirits and create a festive atmosphere.
• Speakers: Gain insights from knowledgeable speakers on various health-related topics.
"We are excited to host the Word of Faith Community Health Fair at the Riverside EpiCenter," said event organizer Dr. Jane Render, associate pastor at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral. "Our goal is to provide the community with access to important health resources and information in a fun and engaging way," said Render.
The "Word of Faith Community Health Fair" aims to empower attendees with knowledge and resources to lead healthier lives and make informed decisions about their well-being. It's an opportunity for individuals and families to connect with healthcare professionals, community organizations, and experts in various fields.
Don't miss this opportunity to invest in your health and the well-being of your loved ones. Admission to the health fair is free, making it accessible to all members of the community. Join us at the Riverside EpiCenter on Sept. 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a day filled with learning, fun, and community engagement.
For more information about the "Word of Faith Community Health Fair" and a list of exhibitors, please visit www.woffamily.org or contact Dr. Christopher L. Boyd at 770.693.3755 or cboyd@woffamily.org.
