Get ready for a day of health, wellness, and family-friendly activities at the highly anticipated 5th Annual "Word of Faith Community Health Fair" taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter located at 135 Riverside Parkway; Austell, GA 30168, adjacent to Six Flags Over Georgia.

This Community Health Fair, the 5th annual event and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to be a comprehensive and educational event for the entire community, featuring nearly 60 exhibitors offering a wide range of services and resources to promote well-being and healthy living. Attendees of all ages can look forward to: