The Douglas County Chamber hosted over 30 individuals from various levels of community leadership and involvement at the Douglas County Strategic Leadership Visit presented by the Georgia Power Company in November.

The group traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and provided the opportunity for Douglas County business and community leaders to meet with peers in a like-minded community to learn best practices in the areas of entrepreneurism, collaboration, economic development, education, workforce and talent development, and redevelopment.

