The Douglas County Chamber hosted over 30 individuals from various levels of community leadership and involvement at the Douglas County Strategic Leadership Visit presented by the Georgia Power Company in November.
The group traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and provided the opportunity for Douglas County business and community leaders to meet with peers in a like-minded community to learn best practices in the areas of entrepreneurism, collaboration, economic development, education, workforce and talent development, and redevelopment.
During the trip, the group visited Nashville as well as two metro communities: Williamson and Rutherford counties.
They spent two days learning how Nashville and the metro area has become a top-rated community and returned home with best practices as Douglas County moves forward implementing various strategic plans including the Douglas County Government, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, and Douglas County Chamber.
The group met with city and county officials, chamber, economic development, and tourism leaders as well as private business owners, downtown investment partners, and community advocates driving growth and change.
The group immersed themselves in the community by visiting local eateries and touring facilities for a full experience of what makes Nashville a truly collaborative community.
Strategic Leadership Visit attendee, Trevor Quander from Georgia Power Company, commented, “Georgia Power was pleased to serve as presenting sponsor of the trip as we believe it is important to support community and economic development in the communities we serve. The Strategic Leadership Visit allowed us to learn about tools, tactics and resources utilized in a successful community. It also reminded us that Douglas County has a tremendous amount of potential. We already have significant assets, partnerships, and momentum on which to build and leverage. After this trip, I believe we are poised right now to move from being a successful community to a community of significance.”
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We had exceptional representation from our business community, residents, local governments, education partners and business owners. Each person serves as a significant piece of the puzzle in moving Douglas forward. I anticipate seeing big strides for our community from this group.”
