SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan and Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton will host A Holiday Food Giveaway and Vaccine Drive for the community.
The event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 3-5 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
Residents can drive up or reserve a basket for themselves or their neighbors at: https://bit.ly/District3Holiday FoodDrive.
“It is an honor to have Solicitor General Compton and Douglas Public Health join us to provide food assistance and Vaccines for our community. I am excited for the support from partners because a well-resourced community is a safer community,” said Carthan.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be provided and administered by Douglas County Public Health on-site for those who want to be vaccinated before their holiday family gatherings. Incentives will be given for both the youth and adults who are vaccinated that day.
“The staff of Solicitor General’s Office is pleased to partner with Commissioner Carthan during this season of giving in the Annual Holiday Food Giveaway & Covid 19 Vaccine Drive”, said Compton. “This is just our annual way of giving back to the community. We want everyone to have a safe Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”
Both registration and walk-ins are accepted. Visit https://cdph.jotform.com/213464985271968 to register for the vaccine.
