Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, on July 20 announced that five Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Spouses Education Scholarships have been awarded to exceptional students from Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. Since 2003, Congressman Scott and his wife, Alfredia Scott, have awarded over $223,000 in CBC Scholarships to 116 students.
“It is a great honor to be able to celebrate and contribute to the academic achievements of an exciting new class of gifted young CBC scholars. I am confident that the future is in good hands with this bright and promising generation,” said Congressman David Scott.
As an active member of the CBC Spouses program, Mrs. Alfredia Scott helped secure funding for the scholarships. “These students are so deserving, and we are proud to help meet their financial needs so that they can go off and do great things for their communities,” said Mrs. Scott.
The students recognized in this year’s virtual ceremony are pursuing majors in different career fields, including biology, medicine, political science and psychology.
The following students received awards of various amounts in this year’s awards ceremony:
• Ashton Peoples (McDonough — Henry County)
• Peyton Bolling (Fayetteville — Fayette County)
• Pauline Melvin (Stockbridge — Clayton County)
• Aniyah Sparks (Atlanta — Fulton County)
• Jaden Cobb (Douglasville — Douglas County)
About the CBC Scholarship FundThe CBC Scholarship Fund was established in 1988 in response to federal cuts in spending for education programs and scholarships. This program provides financial assistance for tuition, room and board, books, and other related expenses to help promising students fulfill their higher education goals. The 2021 CBC scholarship recipients were selected based on their demonstrated financial need, academic excellence, civic engagement, and leadership potential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.